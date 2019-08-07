Riverbridge Partners Increased Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $5.06 Million as Market Value Declined; As State Str (STT) Stock Value Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Increased Stake by $23.48 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 170,198 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 361,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.73M, up from 698,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 2.79M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $170,365 activity.

