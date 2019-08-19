Riverbridge Partners Increased Holding in A. O. Smith (AOS) by $4.60 Million; Capital Investment Counsel Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $383,840

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 86,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 631,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68 million, up from 544,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 736,491 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 4.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 8,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,025 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc owns 14 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 160,558 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 240 are held by Sun Life Financial. Prudential Financial invested in 193,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 480,000 shares. Covington Capital invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 90,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 45,797 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Asset Mgmt One owns 84,337 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 89,353 shares to 531,198 shares, valued at $37.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 62,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,581 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,053 are held by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 110,255 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 664,290 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Co has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.63% or 125,440 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rmb Capital Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karp Cap Management Corporation accumulated 22,472 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated invested in 171,718 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Co has 89,989 shares. First National Trust Com has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 13,584 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.31% stake. Blair William And Company Il reported 532,657 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

