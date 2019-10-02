Riverbridge Partners Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.41 Million; Valuation Declined; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $56.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 98,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 72,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 2.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 113,535 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26,909 shares to 816,856 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,212 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Co stated it has 1.83M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.64% stake. Smith Salley & holds 324,098 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Garland Capital Mngmt reported 125,361 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,100 shares. 6,788 are owned by First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.17% or 214,614 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Company stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset reported 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lipe & Dalton holds 0.19% or 4,959 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management reported 161,037 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 134,414 shares. Murphy Capital Management has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,033 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 422,519 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cisco Extends Webex Security Options Without Compromising User Experience – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Datadog IPO: Expensive But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,076 shares to 2,191 shares, valued at $240.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.