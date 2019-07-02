Riverbridge Partners Holds Position in Acuity Brands (AYI); Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Schooner Capital Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.85% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 3.46M shares traded or 865.26% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 3.03 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.31M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

