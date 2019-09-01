Riverbridge Partners Holding in Visa (V) Upped as Market Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 190,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.79 million, up from 185,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokota Limited Partnership holds 893,594 shares. Legal General Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.28M shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 19,309 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 87,199 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 20.66 million shares. Cordasco Networks owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Lp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Loews has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Luminus Limited Liability Co owns 88,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 29,429 were reported by First Republic Mgmt. Beck Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.07% or 63,217 shares. 2,350 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 632,061 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.05% or 208,848 shares. Allstate owns 21,185 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,337 shares. Arrow Finance holds 84,274 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16.74 million shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 1.46% or 148,638 shares in its portfolio. 54,578 were reported by Buckingham Mgmt. 30,590 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 2.33% or 170,750 shares. Dudley & Shanley has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 1,588 shares. 737,556 are held by Btim. Lifeplan Grp accumulated 43 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 47,497 shares to 895,415 shares, valued at $113.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc. by 186,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.