Riverbridge Partners Holding In Pegasystems (PEGA) Was Has Lifted; Btim Upped Hill Rom Hldgs Com (HRC) Position by $4.92 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (HRC) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 47,330 shares as the company's stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 248,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.98M, up from 200,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 344,498 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,529 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited Company (Trc). Cooke And Bieler LP has 227,282 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 6.65M shares in its portfolio. 6,251 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance. Victory Capital Management reported 125,692 shares. 72,410 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Clark Mngmt Group invested in 9,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 598 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,440 shares stake. Trust accumulated 5,390 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Private Trust Na invested in 5,345 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 70,628 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 13,613 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 70,880 shares to 170,553 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Systems Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,030 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 73,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.27% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,995 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 94,822 shares. Ranger Ltd Partnership has invested 4.21% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). American Interest Gru Incorporated accumulated 931 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 8,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 513,823 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.03% or 1,094 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,032 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.20M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 53,315 shares.

