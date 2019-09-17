Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Intricon (IIN) Sentiment Is 1.63

Intricon Corp (IIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 49 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 30 sold and reduced holdings in Intricon Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.26 million shares, up from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intricon Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 17 Increased: 35 New Position: 14.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 36.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 26,069 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 98,148 shares with $5.37 million value, up from 72,079 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $212.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) stake by 156,751 shares to 4.08 million valued at $135.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 8,135 shares and now owns 265,050 shares. Orthopediatrics Corp. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,800 shares. Ci holds 2.07 million shares. Planning Limited Liability holds 0.81% or 50,515 shares in its portfolio. Charter has 110,422 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.9% or 13.91 million shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.26% or 507,792 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,660 shares. Farmers Bank holds 45,524 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru invested in 92,428 shares. Patten invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 525,433 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 98,785 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability holds 27,978 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.69% above currents $49.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $181.03 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 81.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IIN’s profit will be $350,332 for 129.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 172,254 shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq" on September 12, 2019