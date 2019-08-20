Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Healthstream (HSTM) by $3.44 Million; Waters (WAT) Position Has Lifted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.55. About 107,561 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc. (HSTM) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 122,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 913,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 28,629 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares to 101,830 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY) by 15,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. MCLAREN JEFFREY L had sold 5,000 shares worth $142,907.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 99.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.