Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Lennox International (LII) Position by $2.10 Million; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $411,700 as Shares Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 7,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,716 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54 million, down from 119,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 181,130 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42,177 shares to 278,716 shares, valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. 5,181 shares were sold by Sessa Daniel M, worth $1.27 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $4.18 earnings per share, up 13.90% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.67 per share. LII’s profit will be $163.93 million for 17.23 P/E if the $4.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.81% EPS growth.

