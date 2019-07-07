Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Power Integrations (POWI) by $3.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Marriott International Inc/Md (MAR) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Marriott International Inc/Md (MAR) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,581 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 18,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Marriott International Inc/Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 1.27M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 43,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97 million, down from 429,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 92,151 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 15,700 shares to 407,000 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 47,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,639 shares, and cut its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,707 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 1,767 shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,917 shares. Fiera reported 6,483 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2,522 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 764,040 shares. Ledyard State Bank has 9,273 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Stephens Ar invested in 30,039 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 12,044 shares. Baltimore stated it has 50,995 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 24,371 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chemical Bankshares accumulated 4,576 shares. Cambridge Invest invested in 9,609 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Com has 0.62% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,170 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chi-Med Announces Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ON Semiconductor Closes Buyout of Quantenna in All Cash Deal – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands Cambria Brand, Eyes Unit Growth (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts or Las Vegas Sands: Which is Worth the Gamble? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 2.93M shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 189,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,980 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 5,701 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Shelton Mgmt accumulated 208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 10,800 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,394 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.62% or 8,600 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 140,320 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 18,620 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,228 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 348 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 45 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. $58,369 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by Petrakian Raja on Tuesday, January 29. 1,584 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $103,496 were sold by Barsan Radu. The insider WALKER CLIFFORD sold $43,296. Bailey Doug had sold 1,481 shares worth $97,128. George William sold $122,920 worth of stock or 1,756 shares. On Monday, January 28 the insider NAYYAR SANDEEP sold $135,147.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Power Integrations Unveils Complete Range of Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Power Integrations to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on April 26 – Business Wire” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Power Integrations Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares to 101,830 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 86,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95M for 58.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.