Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed By $3.44 Million Its Healthstream (HSTM) Position; Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shorts Up By 27.12%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had an increase of 27.12% in short interest. INUV’s SI was 359,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.12% from 282,800 shares previously. With 412,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s short sellers to cover INUV’s short positions. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2592. About 158,622 shares traded. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) has declined 56.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INUV News: 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – ON MAY 14, 2018 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT 15 TO YAHOO! PUBLISHER NETWORK CONTRACT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo Reports 19% Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – INUVO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TERM OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM AUGUST 31, 2018 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Inuvo, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Rev $20.5M; 21/05/2018 – EY Selects Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, as Entrepreneur of the Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Southwest region; 07/05/2018 – Inuvo’s IntentKey™ Solves Brand Safety Issue for Advertisers; 15/05/2018 – Inuvo Closes Underwritten Public Offering of 2.86M Shrs of Common Stk at a Public Offering Price of 70c a Shr

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Healthstream Inc. (HSTM) stake by 11.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 122,985 shares as Healthstream Inc. (HSTM)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 913,230 shares with $25.63 million value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Healthstream Inc. now has $894.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 130,998 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.14 million. It operates through two divisions, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context.

More notable recent Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inuvo Provides Shareholder Update on Artificial Intelligence Platform, IntentKey and Reports Financial Results for the Period Ending June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inuvo to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inuvo Announces Acquisition Update NYSE:INUV – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inuvo, Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inuvo Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Raising $4.1 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 98.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,545 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. D E Shaw & accumulated 268,820 shares. 1.81 million are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. 72,337 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 17,430 shares. 19,169 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 17,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,200 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 33,024 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 20,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 8,300 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited has 911,028 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 39,957 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 14,361 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. MCLAREN JEFFREY L also sold $142,907 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares. The insider REBROVICK LINDA sold $388,500.