Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed By $3.40 Million Its Pra Group (PRAA) Position; Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Shorts Raised By 48.69%

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Pra Group Inc. (PRAA) stake by 8.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc analyzed 130,903 shares as Pra Group Inc. (PRAA)'s stock rose 10.55%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.45M shares with $38.91M value, down from 1.58 million last quarter. Pra Group Inc. now has $1.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 172,744 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500.

Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) had an increase of 48.69% in short interest. FLXS’s SI was 73,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.69% from 49,500 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s short sellers to cover FLXS’s short positions. The SI to Flexsteel Industries Inc’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 17,373 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Flexsteel Industries, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,533 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 11,229 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 50,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 560 shares. 22,714 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 135,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has 53,147 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). 12,990 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 43,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 10,674 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 9,143 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 19,120 shares.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The company has market cap of $128.83 million. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

