Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $4.29 Million Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 8,654 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 354,224 shares with $56.10M value, up from 345,570 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $133.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 24.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 1.12M shares with $13.85M value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $993.06 million valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 326,278 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor stake by 1.45M shares to 2.64 million valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) stake by 231,695 shares and now owns 355,316 shares. Twelve Seas Investment Compa was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trb Advsrs Lp owns 6,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allen Llc has 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,806 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 200,025 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 27,738 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Co holds 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 20,302 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications holds 27,452 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 85 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc invested in 1,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0.42% or 10.68 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Group Incorporated Llc reported 0.42% stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,438 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 200 shares.

