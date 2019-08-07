Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $5.06 Million; As National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder James Investment Research Has Raised Holding

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 10361.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 11,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 11,298 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 271,608 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 90,665 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) – Yahoo Finance" published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire" on June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance" on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire" published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Conference on May 8, 2019 in New York – GlobeNewswire" on May 07, 2019.

