Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Equifax (EFX) Holding; Redmile Group Lifted Its Heska (HSKA) Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Equifax Inc. (EFX) stake by 244.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 19,010 shares as Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 26,774 shares with $3.17M value, up from 7,764 last quarter. Equifax Inc. now has $17.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 870,403 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25

Redmile Group Llc increased Heska Corp (HSKA) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 28,300 shares as Heska Corp (HSKA)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 226,013 shares with $19.24M value, up from 197,713 last quarter. Heska Corp now has $622.46 million valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 36,054 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Management LP Exits Position in Heska

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 47,497 shares to 895,415 valued at $113.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Instruments Corporati (NASDAQ:NATI) stake by 266,295 shares and now owns 2.77 million shares. Swift Transportation Ho was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax has $13000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is -29.46% below currents $142.34 stock price. Equifax had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 5 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Claim Your $125 (Or More) From The Equifax Data Breach In 2 Minutes: Here’s How – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equifax, Inc. (EFX) CEO Mark Begor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 2,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 226,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 22,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,093 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Engines Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cls Llc has 734 shares. Westpac reported 123,678 shares. Citadel Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 25,888 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 101,153 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.84% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 5,489 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 3,865 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.41 million activity. Shares for $732,942 were sold by NAPOLITANO JASON A on Thursday, February 14. 1,000 shares valued at $73,790 were bought by Humphrey Scott on Thursday, May 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Heska Corp has $118 highest and $87 lowest target. $96.67’s average target is 20.37% above currents $80.31 stock price. Heska Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Si Bone Inc stake by 102,170 shares to 538,730 valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 273,962 shares and now owns 1,648 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heska Corporation to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 563% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Heska Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heska Corp (HSKA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.