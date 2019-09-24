Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $1.08 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Upped by Gruss & Co Inc

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 11,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The hedge fund held 348,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.68M, down from 359,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 124,022 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. Class A by 189,664 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $75.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc. by 481,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ranger Invest Management Lp reported 270,335 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 10,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Incorporated has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Martingale Asset LP owns 25,703 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 40,077 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 10,077 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,631 shares. 5,276 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Us Natl Bank De reported 6,927 shares stake. Harvest Capital Strategies Lc invested in 2.02% or 15,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.01% or 116,200 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 134,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 2,102 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.13 million shares.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calavo: Not So Ripe, Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Calavo Growers Capitalizes on Healthy Volumes – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Calavo Growers Is Back On Track for a Record Year – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calavo Growers: Buy For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Report: AMD’s Low-End Dominance Threatened As Nvidia Preps Budget Graphic Card Launch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.