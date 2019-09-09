Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Mobile Mini (MINI) Position by $4.96 Million; Stock Price Declined; Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 150,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.18 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 170,746 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 25,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Llc has 0.85% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 6.52M shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.01% or 312,237 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,478 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 159 shares. 1,006 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Envestnet Asset Management owns 21,001 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 15,345 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 11,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru has 76,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,545 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 203 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 12,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.84 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 86,976 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adirondack Tru reported 630 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Navellier & reported 0.5% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Inv holds 52,757 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geller Advsrs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smith Moore & invested in 1,178 shares or 0.1% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 596,002 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 50,000 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.81% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 724 shares. 496 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Cordasco Fin has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 200 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

