Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stake; Ameri Holdings (AMRH) SI Increased By 2.82%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) had an increase of 2.82% in short interest. AMRH’s SI was 901,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.82% from 876,500 shares previously. With 3.13 million avg volume, 0 days are for Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s short sellers to cover AMRH’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1902. About 1.15 million shares traded. AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) has declined 79.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRH News: 08/03/2018 Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 09/05/2018 – Ameri100 Secures New Client for Business Analytics Migration Opportunity; 15/05/2018 – AMERI HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – AMERI HOLDINGS INC- QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 12,026 shares as West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 607,437 shares with $66.94 million value, down from 619,463 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services now has $10.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.19. About 143,953 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,023 shares to 354,609 valued at $62.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 629 shares and now owns 20,135 shares. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was raised too.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 52.21 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Landscape Capital Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Champlain Investment Ltd stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company reported 8,175 shares stake. 242 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 2,700 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc holds 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 2,000 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0.02% or 870 shares. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,902 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 7,902 shares. 13,638 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Limited Com. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 4,000 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 26,611 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,798 shares.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company has market cap of $9.97 million. The firm offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.