Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Globant S.A. (GLOB) as Stock Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position by $691,600; Stock Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (GLOB) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 134,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.90M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Globant S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 265,319 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 13.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 64.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 714 shares to 31,598 shares, valued at $56.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 8,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,165 shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,179 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Numerixs Inv Tech accumulated 1,000 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 12,683 shares. Citigroup stated it has 3,347 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 75,244 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 65,774 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,735 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Co Delaware has invested 0.09% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Js Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 14,382 are owned by Nordea Inv Ab. Stephens Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 247,417 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 39.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.