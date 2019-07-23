Riverbridge Partners Has Lifted By $884,048 Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Its Facebook (Put) (FB) Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 5,023 shares as Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 354,609 shares with $62.60 million value, up from 349,586 last quarter. Ecolab Inc. now has $56.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $197.24. About 453,553 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) stake by 850% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 85,000 shares as Facebook Inc (Put) (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 95,000 shares with $15.84 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc (Put) now has $577.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 13.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Is Investigating Facebook’s Data Practices (Video); 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Civeo Corp Cda stake by 475,722 shares to 74,278 valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 108,066 shares and now owns 16,934 shares. Evolent Health Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 9,279 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc invested in 2.01% or 386,281 shares. Riverpark Advsr stated it has 81,916 shares or 5.93% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,058 were accumulated by Sand Hill Advisors Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 239 shares. Arbor Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 1,798 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invesco accumulated 25.68 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. 2,141 are held by Gw Henssler & Associates Limited. Marshall Sullivan Wa has 24,170 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 77,903 shares. Blue Chip Inc holds 812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt holds 0.55% or 5,931 shares. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) stake by 123,145 shares to 891,107 valued at $37.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 56,921 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is -7.56% below currents $197.24 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Everence Cap reported 10,332 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 398,849 shares. S&Co invested in 4.68% or 238,013 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 175,213 shares. Bb&T reported 0.1% stake. Fmr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 620,059 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc stated it has 1,251 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 22,819 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated reported 6,295 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Papp L Roy And owns 0.88% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 27,730 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 168,337 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).