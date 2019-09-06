Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Horizon Investments Trimmed By $2.24 Million Its Peoples Utd Finl Com (PBCT) Position

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 1.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 11,637 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 799,519 shares with $94.30 million value, up from 787,882 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (PBCT) stake by 87.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 139,908 shares as Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (PBCT)’s stock declined 4.31%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 20,431 shares with $332,000 value, down from 160,339 last quarter. Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com now has $5.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 3.09M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 76,496 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American Int Group Incorporated owns 155,643 shares. Bluecrest holds 29,846 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 62 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 4,470 shares. Natixis accumulated 26,341 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 44,279 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 1.32M shares. Usca Ria Limited has 0.49% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 75,620 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). First Trust Advsr LP has 3.40M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Horizon Investments Llc increased Spy190418p276.00 (Put) (SPY) stake by 163,410 shares to 200,000 valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust Prtflo Sp500 (SPYG) stake by 2.16M shares and now owns 7.19M shares. Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.56 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

