Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.36 Million; Oracle Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Quidel (QDEL) by $114.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 189,434 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 799,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.30M, up from 787,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 3,334 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 14,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 88,679 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 498,800 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 60,900 shares. Amer Century Cos accumulated 25,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 5,157 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 334,400 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 20 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1,076 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 749,998 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 322,996 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,805 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 38,991 shares.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.