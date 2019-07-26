Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Analog Devices (ADI) Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,422 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.56M, up from 281,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.92M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 2.68 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 203,698 shares to 188,383 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 9,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,348 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) PT Raised to $195 at BofA/Merrill Lynch – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofAML upgrades ADI on 5G potential – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

