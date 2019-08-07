Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stake by $10.22 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Lowered Stake by $27.57 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 89,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.96M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 331,392 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 444,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.03M, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inst by 34,031 shares to 575,324 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 6,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Declining 4% Today, Grand Canyon Education Delivers Solid Q3 and Upside Remains – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

