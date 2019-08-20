Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Heska (HSKA) Holding by $3.72 Million as Stock Rose; As Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Share Value Rose, Holder Leuthold Group Lifted Position

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heska Corporation (HSKA) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 43,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The hedge fund held 310,989 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Heska Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 45,997 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company's stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 460,059 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Commentary: After Investor Reports â€" What Does Rail Freight Look Like For The Remainder Of 2019? – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga" on August 14, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short Russell2000 by 106,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,616 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 16 investors sold HSKA shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). 2,308 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Comerica Bancorp reported 6,725 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 129,399 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). 310,989 were reported by Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 297,875 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 7,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 10,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Curbstone Fin Management invested in 0.12% or 5,250 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 121,138 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 700 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.07M shares or 0% of the stock.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 8,437 shares to 449,165 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).