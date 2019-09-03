Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased By $4.31 Million Its Chegg (CHGG) Stake; Last Week Target (TGT) Analysts

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -6.25% below currents $107.07 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stake by 10.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 113,463 shares as Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 960,799 shares with $36.63M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Chegg Inc. now has $4.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 555,926 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Could Triple Their Money on Chegg Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 28,970 shares to 91,524 valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) stake by 86,707 shares and now owns 631,632 shares. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ltd Liability Co reported 8,500 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,873 shares. 290,000 are held by Firsthand Management Inc. 165,934 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nicholas Investment Partners LP reported 293,331 shares. Empyrean Cap Prns Limited Partnership holds 64,000 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 75,875 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Prudential invested in 0% or 11,942 shares. Riverbridge Prtn stated it has 0.71% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jefferies Lc has 3,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability owns 368 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability owns 66,265 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 8.12M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 10,921 shares.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 2.00 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction