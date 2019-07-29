Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Neogen (NEOG) Stake as Share Price Declined; Firefly Value Partners LP Increases Stake in Noble Plc (NE)

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 62,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 843,581 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, down from 906,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 366,734 shares traded or 65.33% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.36M market cap company. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is down 56.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 13/03/2018 – Noble Group: Sought to Work With and Treat All Stakeholders in a Fair, Transparent Manner Under Restructuring Plan; 10/05/2018 – Noble Appoints Corporate Finance Firm Provenance Capital as Independent Adviser to Evaluate Debt Restructuring Plan; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RSA ALSO INCLUDES A PROPOSED TREATMENT FOR US$400 MLN OUTSTANDING EXISTING PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – Polish Mogul Czarnecki Props Up Getin Noble Bank as Doubts Mount; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS FOUNDER ELMAN HAS RESIGNS, CITING OPINION DIFFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Noble: Provenance to Give Opinion if Restructuring Proposal ‘Is Fair and Reasonable and Not Prejudicial to Interest of Shareholders’; 26/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE: 1Q IMPACT FROM BFG CONTRIBUTION SEEN AT PLN39.9M; 25/03/2018 – PDF 1/1: [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES; 29/04/2018 – Noble Group Says It Plans to Start Process for Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Debt-Restructuring Plan; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – QTRLY REV $ 1,215 MLN VS $1,928 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Grp Inc Lc reported 14,100 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Co holds 200,633 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 509,112 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Blair William Co Il has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 15,465 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 38,717 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 62,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,000 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). New York-based Firefly Value Prns LP has invested 5.19% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Schroder Mgmt Group Inc holds 2.31M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 99,804 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,314 shares. Fiera holds 13,559 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 189,542 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.58 million activity. $2.93M worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was sold by HERBERT JAMES L.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.14M for 60.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inst by 34,031 shares to 575,324 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 8,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

