Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $18.49 Million as Shares Rose; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Stock Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 85,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 406,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.91 million, up from 321,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 212,895 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 73,503 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 88,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Management owns 19,710 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 54,494 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,000 shares stake. Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 33,876 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tompkins stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Bridges Inc has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Barbara Oil Com, Illinois-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 4,223 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 400 shares. Df Dent Co reported 3.02% stake. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP reported 10 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,898 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37,799 shares to 785,212 shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Ho by 19,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,819 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 233,652 shares to 468,981 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

