Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Position in Ecolab (ECL); As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Raised Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 354,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60 million, up from 349,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.34. About 421,354 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 874,756 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 325,149 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 134,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 23,625 shares. Kingfisher Cap holds 1.24% or 10,994 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hills Comml Bank owns 2,778 shares. The California-based Capital Rech Investors has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Boston Family Office Limited Co owns 104,324 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,944 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1,410 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Los Angeles Management And Equity has 52,274 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,220 were reported by Homrich Berg. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company owns 251,950 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Finance reported 10,524 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 188,472 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 450 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.