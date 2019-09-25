Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding by $20.41 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 24,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 67,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 327,920 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 287,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.88 million, up from 778,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 202,055 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $63.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,807 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.15M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 58,859 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability owns 6,147 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 9,380 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 67,827 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne has invested 2.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,900 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt owns 0.91% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 25,641 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Leavell Inv Inc holds 8,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 181,693 shares to 713,722 shares, valued at $115.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 29,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,065 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,096 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 32,163 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership reported 867,484 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Alliancebernstein LP has 43,868 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 34,923 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has 272,549 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,608 shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 4,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 4,761 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 55,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 16,421 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).