Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $7.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Payden & Rygel Maintains Position in Starbucks (SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 269,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.60M, up from 261,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Mkts Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 69,200 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,865 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 133,787 shares. 1.83M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Polen Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 4.6% or 11.31 million shares. 42,438 are owned by Lvw Ltd Co. Payden Rygel holds 269,600 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davis R M owns 84,657 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dana Invest Advisors holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,850 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mechanics Natl Bank Department invested in 0.08% or 4,078 shares. Carderock Capital Management stated it has 41,643 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 8,358 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 25,441 shares to 581,996 shares, valued at $72.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 86,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,165 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc. Class A.

