Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; Last Week LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Coverage

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 17,240 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 722,969 shares with $63.82 million value, up from 705,729 last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $40.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. JMP Securities maintained the shares of LGIH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $66 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust accumulated 0.03% or 2,510 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj owns 101,273 shares. 88,400 are held by Andra Ap. Diversified Trust holds 23,312 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 84,274 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability Co holds 259,000 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 430,272 shares. Hengehold Cap Lc holds 3,736 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 2,309 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,215 shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 68,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 42,845 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Limited Liability holds 16,145 shares. New South Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1.39 million shares or 3.54% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Among 3 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $110 highest and $7100 lowest target. $102.67’s average target is 0.36% above currents $102.3 stock price. Fiserv had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 89,656 shares to 1.25M valued at $142.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) stake by 67,115 shares and now owns 734,016 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: $22B merger with First Data to close within days – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 61,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation owns 2,550 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 1,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gru Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 300,000 are owned by Dc Capital Advsrs Limited. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 5,027 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 260,343 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 149,624 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 9,737 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 22,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,214 shares. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 37,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 34,705 shares.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 184,283 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553)

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Record Breaking Second Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Publishing, General Contractors & Builders – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.