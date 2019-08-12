Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its A. O. Smith (AOS) Position; MENE ORDINARY SHARES (MENEF) Sellers Decreased By 8.87% Their Shorts

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) stake by 15.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 86,707 shares as A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 631,632 shares with $33.68M value, up from 544,925 last quarter. A. O. Smith Corporation now has $7.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.23M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 325,149 shares to 3.73 million valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) stake by 9,672 shares and now owns 921,884 shares. Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 33.98% above currents $45.53 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60 target.

