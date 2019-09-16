Riverbridge Partners Decreased Its Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Stake as Shares Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lifted Its State Street (STT) Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 30,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 1.65M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 156,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.43M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 171,690 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.70 million for 45.55 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.45 million shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $99.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 85,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

