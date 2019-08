Riverbridge Partners Decreased Dorman Products (DORM) Holding By $23.56 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lifted Artisan Partners (APAM) Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Artisan Partners (APAM) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 14,600 shares as Artisan Partners (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 833,301 shares with $20.97M value, up from 818,701 last quarter. Artisan Partners now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 374,650 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) stake by 49.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 267,683 shares as Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 273,185 shares with $24.07M value, down from 540,868 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc. now has $2.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 224,026 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Artisan Partners July AUM edges up 0.1% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) CEO Eric Colson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q19 Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Company owns 12,665 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 22,768 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Lpl Fincl invested in 11,044 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.30 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 188,249 shares. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.04% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Raymond James Trust Na owns 8,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 287,989 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 29,563 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 123,401 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,366 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,362 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 40,317 shares. Geode Llc holds 366,461 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 1,846 shares. Invesco accumulated 75,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 16,366 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 15,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 7,341 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 26,691 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 51,200 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Aqr Lc has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Tributary Capital Ltd Com holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 253,877 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).