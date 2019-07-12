Riverbridge Partners Cut Stake in Heska (HSKA) by $3.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Lowered Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $2.06 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 20,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,380 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 35,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heska Corporation (HSKA) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 43,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,989 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Heska Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 56,342 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heska Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSKA); 24/05/2018 – Heska Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 02/05/2018 – Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018

Analysts await Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Heska Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -170.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $2.81 million activity. On Thursday, May 30 Humphrey Scott bought $73,790 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 16 investors sold HSKA shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 121,138 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Us Bancshares De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). 1.07 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. 7,788 were accumulated by Citigroup. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 17,399 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2,645 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,398 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 3,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,830 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 3,581 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru reported 43 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,446 shares to 52,024 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.