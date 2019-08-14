Riverbridge Partners Cut Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake as Stock Were Volatile; As Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Shares Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Holding by $5.14 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (ULTI) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 42,890 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 490,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.81 million, down from 533,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 78,033 shares traded or 47.92% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 278,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 104,089 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 7,042 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Quantbot Technology LP holds 7,833 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Laurion Cap Management LP accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 90,041 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 1,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 2,671 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 35 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 4,627 shares to 157,823 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY) by 15,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc by 22,461 shares to 511,564 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 13,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,526 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI).