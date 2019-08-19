Riverbridge Partners Boosted A. O. Smith (AOS) Stake; Agf Investments Has Cut Its Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding as Share Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 20,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66B market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 6.36M shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 86,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 631,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 544,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 769,934 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, EROS, FDX and EQT – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 112,744 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Geode Capital Lc holds 2.13 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 743,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability owns 768,436 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 154,997 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 94 shares. 166,539 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Investec Asset Limited invested in 521,711 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.32% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Eaton Vance Management holds 1.53M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0% or 51,252 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 96,019 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $129.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 9,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,884 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).