Riverbridge Partners Boosted 3M Company (MMM) Position by $439,254 as Share Price Declined; Bristol John W & Company Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $708,598 as Share Value Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 267,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 269,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $355.65. About 61,012 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 101,830 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 99,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.12. About 887,507 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.96 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $79.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter reported 0.04% stake. Sageworth Trust Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 2,886 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Compton Cap Ri reported 1,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma owns 20,005 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 14,781 shares. Daiwa Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,922 shares. Consolidated Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Choate Invest reported 1,956 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 23,978 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 2.61% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,101 shares to 72,079 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,356 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.