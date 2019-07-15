River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position; Westend Advisors Has Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $5.84 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 89,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 billion, up from 445,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 1.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 34,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 5.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares to 500,692 shares, valued at $37.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,046 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs holds 0.02% or 3,222 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 151,000 shares. 12,954 were accumulated by Hendley. 23,072 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 1,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 623,155 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.09 million shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.38% or 20,400 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 120,941 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Natl Ins Comm Tx invested in 103,165 shares or 0.35% of the stock. North Star Invest holds 0.02% or 2,208 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 306,763 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Com owns 119,012 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,133 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.