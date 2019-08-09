River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose; West Family Investments Has Lowered Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position by $1.53 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 208,525 shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 132,945 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 149,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 6.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 967,357 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 4,330 shares. The Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.85% or 28.34M shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 2.29M shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp has 94,794 shares. 445,429 were accumulated by Polaris Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 5,176 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.11% or 7,400 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 35,056 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 2.22M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,496 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 132,341 shares. 11,318 were reported by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90B for 11.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sohu.Com Ltd by 38,480 shares to 371,859 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. 7,000 shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H, worth $84,666.