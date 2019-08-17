River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holding in Jd.Com (JD) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Voloridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $2.86 Million as Market Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52M shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1057.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 38,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 41,669 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 23/05/2018 – SuperValu Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Investor Report; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS 5Y-10Y FIXED MORTGAGE RATES TO RISE 20BPS ON APR 30; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – BOJANGLES INC BOJA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 02/04/2018 – RUSSIA IS SAID TO HAVE MONITORED MAGOMEDOVS FOR 6 MONTHS: RBC

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares to 269,350 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 236,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

