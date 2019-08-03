River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Verizon (VZ) Position Has Raised by Excalibur Management Corp

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 103,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 99,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares to 300,781 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 38,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,432 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,458 are held by Kopp Invest Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 65,518 shares. Capstone Advsr accumulated 9,134 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nippon Life Ins Com has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Bank reported 46,760 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pitcairn accumulated 38,928 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 11,518 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 5,534 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt owns 87,170 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Freestone invested in 112,603 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 652,765 shares. David R Rahn And Assocs owns 56,555 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.