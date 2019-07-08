River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by $760,600 as Stock Value Declined; United Services Automobile Association Has Boosted Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Position by $405,050; Stock Price Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 38,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,432 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 451,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 4,613 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 81,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 532,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 451,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 52,167 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Enterprise has 9,222 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 29,468 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 11,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 1.63 million shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 749,106 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 66,525 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 30,840 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.43 million shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 5,022 shares. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 87,700 shares. Lifeplan Grp has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). King Luther stated it has 111,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,800 shares to 60,001 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 160,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,285 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 78,150 shares to 271,123 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

