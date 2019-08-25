River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased By $2.72 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 43.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 14,192 shares with $3.51M value, down from 25,192 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Among 6 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 688.17’s average target is 12.01% above currents GBX 614.4 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by UBS. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital given on Thursday, May 2. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of STAN in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Reduce”. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,250 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com owns 3,712 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 454,064 shares. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 1.56M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,030 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,431 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 61,725 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). James Invest accumulated 53,836 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Comm reported 4,337 shares. 8,260 were reported by Thompson Management. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 734 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 33,973 shares. Markel stated it has 599,000 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Janus Henderson Group Plc stake by 51,000 shares to 207,990 valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) stake by 10,850 shares and now owns 69,930 shares. Sohu.Com Ltd was raised too.

More important recent Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Latimes.com published article titled: “Dodgers Dugout: Orel Hershiser answers your questions – Los Angeles Times”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: UBS Feels China’s Wrath After Swine Fever Comments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking services and products in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 19.73 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It has a 38.64 P/E ratio. It offers personal banking services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services.

The stock decreased 0.94% or GBX 5.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 614.4. About 5.68 million shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.