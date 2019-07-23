River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake; Sns Financial Group Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 83.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 61,700 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 135,690 shares with $5.38 million value, up from 73,990 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $47.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 7.87M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 24,387 shares with $4.01 million value, down from 26,914 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $73.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 769,336 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.48M for 31.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report.