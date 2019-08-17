River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Fluor (FLR) Position; Shorts at THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (THLPF) Raised By 9.91%

THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:THLPF) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. THLPF’s SI was 48,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 44,400 shares previously. It closed at $20.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Fluor Corp (FLR) stake by 13.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 21,500 shares as Fluor Corp (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 176,810 shares with $6.51 million value, up from 155,310 last quarter. Fluor Corp now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.85M shares traded or 101.47% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

Thule Group AB operates in sports and outdoor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers roof racks and boxes, racks for bikes, and water and winter sports equipment being transported by car; computer and camera bags, luggage, and hiking backpacks; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike carriers, and tents for motor homes and caravans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products primarily under the Thule, Case Logic, TracRac, and SportRack brands.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $2800 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 145.51% above currents $17.38 stock price. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FLR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Yum China Holdings Inc stake by 12,500 shares to 155,923 valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corp America Airports Sa stake by 45,300 shares and now owns 983,395 shares. Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 1.66% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 29,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 1.18M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,669 shares. 26,442 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Panagora Asset Management reported 13,493 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 86 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 248,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 90,307 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,155 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 14,000 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.07% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 69,558 shares. 168,705 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P.