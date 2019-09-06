River Road Asset Management Upped Unifirst (UNF) Position by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Vail Resorts (MTN) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Boosted Its Holding by $393,638

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 277,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60 million, up from 268,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $196.09. About 140,505 shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 215,558 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 18,318 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited reported 33,557 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability holds 0% or 38 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.06% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 87,534 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 7,946 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 117,002 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 2,939 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,140 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.07% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 83,711 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 300 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 174,268 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 34,469 were reported by Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel has 0.14% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Third Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,002 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,040 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 266,777 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com has 3,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.08% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 203,010 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 1,835 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 26,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 12,003 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 5,197 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 100,185 shares to 461,898 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,609 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE).