River Road Asset Management Upped Holding in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 320,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.365. About 354,747 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 73,402 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 68,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 45,993 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Entercom launching political podcast featuring Sean Spicer – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Weight Watchers Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: Strong Growth, Cheap Valuation, And A Bright Future – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 53,604 shares to 533,146 shares, valued at $34.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Services Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 36,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,851 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weber Alan W stated it has 252,406 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 878,192 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.15% stake. Primecap Management Communication Ca stated it has 2.01M shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% or 716,008 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Inc reported 33,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group holds 770,136 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 36,085 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 13,561 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Kistler has 1,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 336,421 shares. D E Shaw & reported 317,851 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt owns 9,903 shares. Cibc World Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,866 shares. 44,352 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Carroll Finance Associate holds 7,898 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 524,513 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.19M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Blair William Com Il owns 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 72,236 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp invested in 0.46% or 39,297 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 8,100 shares. Next Gp reported 50 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.08% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 262,825 shares.