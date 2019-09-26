River Road Asset Management Upped Holding in Discovery Class C (DISCK) by $22.84 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lowered Position by $794,040

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 815,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.73 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 2.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 30,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 76,687 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 107,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 6.77 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 4,800 shares to 32,966 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 20,086 shares. Mufg Americas owns 4,976 shares. Finance Architects owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 423 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Argyle Cap accumulated 0.49% or 48,845 shares. Franklin Res invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 8,188 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 936,417 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.23% or 61.21M shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 989,141 shares. United Automobile Association reported 159,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv invested 1.36% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 27,534 shares to 364,190 shares, valued at $47.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 66,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,473 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).